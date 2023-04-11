Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
