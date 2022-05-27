May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.