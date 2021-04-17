Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
