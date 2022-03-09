Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.