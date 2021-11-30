Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.