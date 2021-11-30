 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics