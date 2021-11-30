Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
