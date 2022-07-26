Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.