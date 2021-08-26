 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics