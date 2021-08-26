Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.