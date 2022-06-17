Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.