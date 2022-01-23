For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
