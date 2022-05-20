For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
