The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is for…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a ba…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. R…