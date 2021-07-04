 Skip to main content
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

