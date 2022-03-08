For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
