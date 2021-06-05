Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
