It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 4.32. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
