Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.