Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
