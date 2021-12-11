Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. H…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast i…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see …
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. …