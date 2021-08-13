The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wythevi…
The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 31% c…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for h…