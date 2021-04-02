Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
