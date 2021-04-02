 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics