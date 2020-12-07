 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics