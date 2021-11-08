 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics