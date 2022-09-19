Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.