Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.