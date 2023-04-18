Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.