Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
