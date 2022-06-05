Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.