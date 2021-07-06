 Skip to main content
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

