This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
