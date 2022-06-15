Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

