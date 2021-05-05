May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.