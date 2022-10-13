Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will …
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…