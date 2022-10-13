Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.