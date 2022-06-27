Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
