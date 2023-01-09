Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.