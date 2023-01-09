Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
