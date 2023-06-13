Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.