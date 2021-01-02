 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

