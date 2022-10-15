For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
