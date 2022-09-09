The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
