Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

