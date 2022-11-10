Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.