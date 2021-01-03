 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

