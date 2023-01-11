 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.