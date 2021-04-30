This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear. Windy early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
