Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

