Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.