May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.