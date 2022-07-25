Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
