Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
