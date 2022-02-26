Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.