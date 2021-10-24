It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
