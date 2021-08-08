Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.