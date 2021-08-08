 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics