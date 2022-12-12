Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.